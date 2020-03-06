The other night I was asked about my favorite Girl Scout memory. It was hard to pin down one; there are so many.
There’s the time I ate a scone on the streets of Edinburgh, Scotland, or when I was set free in London to find Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre with a map of the underground and a fellow Girl Scout by my side. Or, when I would stay up most of the night with my fellow Girl Scouts preparing for a rummage sale, laughing while we worked the way only teenagers can.
There’s the time I took my first Brownie troop to a concert or to a magnificent hotel in downtown San Diego. It was the first time for many of the girls to experience their favorite singers live or sleep inside a hotel rich in architecture, or even travel to San Diego for a few.
There’s the time I spent hours hiking with first-timers in the desert or the time my daughter’s troop played along the shore until the sun cast a beautiful array of colors across the sky as it melted into the horizon.
No, amazing as they were, it was the first time my daughter and I visited the Girl Scouts San Diego store as an incoming leader and Daisy Girl Scout … years of dreaming of sharing my passion for Girl Scouting with my own daughter realized in a moment that will forever remain etched in my memories.
Silver Award, Gold Award, my first time leading a troop without being a mother myself... they don’t hold a candle to passing on the sisterhood, empowerment and leadership within Girl Scouting to my own daughter.
I bleed green some may say; I love Girl Scouts that much. It’s been a part of my life for just about as long as I can remember. Sometimes it’s hidden in the background, supporting from afar. Sometimes, it surrounds and overwhelms.
That night, in a gathering of delegates chosen by our council, we were asked to share our favorite memory. It was the beginning of a full circle moment for me. I was a delegate as a teen at a national convention in Fort Worth, Texas. There I stood among a gigantic delegation of other girls and adults and spoke to a proposal on which we would be voting. I don’t remember the measure or what I said. I do remember standing there and the feeling of accomplishment of speaking eloquently and confidently to the attendees. Afterward, one of the delegates, an accomplished lawyer in Sacramento, gifted me lifetime membership.
That lifetime membership, dormant some years, has propelled me to take an active role in an organization that continues to support my growth and that of my daughter. Through hardship the sisterhood stood strong for me. And when I was ready to return, the opportunities continue to unfold.
Who knew I would become a spokesperson for that lifetime membership? That young girl could not have dreamed of a photo and video shoot in the Hollywood Hills or my photo and voice streaming across social media … strange and amazing.
As girls, young women, mothers and professionals, we all have talents that may be shared with others.
Sometimes, it’s just offering that ride to the child whose parents cannot take them. It’s creating that safe space for girls or young women to push themselves a little further. Oftentimes, it’s just having that open ear from another woman who’s willing to listen and impart her wisdom. I know it was all of those for me. I certainly wouldn’t have accomplished what I did without my leader.
I can’t be at every event, every interest my children pursue. I can help where I feel I may make an impact in one way or another. It is our responsibility to propel our children forward and prepare them for their lifetime of service, wherever that may be.
