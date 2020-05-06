As a millennial, I often recognize how lucky I am to have the support of my parents.
Many millennials are either spending a longer time in the nest or returning home after finishing their education.
According to Zillow, the real estate listing company, one in four millennials between the ages of 24 and 36 are living at home with mom and dad. This nearly doubles the 13.5 percent rate seen by this age group in 2005.
The opportunity to see my parents nearly every day is something that I have grown to value and appreciate over the years.
Although I, like many millennials, look forward to being financially independent, I can acknowledge that we are living in a unique moment in time where we are all together.
As an adult, I’m increasingly more aware of the emotional and financial contributions my parents have made to not only my life, but to my siblings’ lives.
It is for this reason, that celebrating holidays like Mother’s Day and Father’s Day are so significant.
Life has made me recognize that a day will likely come when I can’t spend these seemingly arbitrary holidays with my parents.
The admiration I have for my parents isn’t uncommon: About 87 percent of millennials view their parents as a positive source of influence, according to research by Thom and Jess Rainer for their book, The Millennials.
Additionally, a study out of the University of Texas at Austin saw that “parental involvement with young adult children has increased dramatically over the past few decades,” according to Dr. Karen Fingerman, who specializes in adult development and aging at the university.
Now I don’t mean to romanticize my relationship with my parents. We still have disagreements and we don’t always view the world the same.
However, I understand they are perfectly themselves going about life as well or even better than I am.
It’s the seemingly dysfunctional moments we have together that I cherish, especially on Mother’s Day and Father’s Day.
When it comes to demonstrating this appreciation, I highly recommend investing in experiences, rather than material objects.
Life is often about building moments with the people that mean the most to you. So although flowers are nice, I encourage you to embrace gifts that can bring your family together and form more memorable experiences.
Be it a trip out of town, camping or spa day, make sure your parents’ gift adds to the bank of memories and moments spent with those you love.
