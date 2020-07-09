Right about now I would usually let the kids stay up late watching movies until darkness touched the horizon and booms erupted from the night sky. Like our neighbors and we have done for the past 16 years, we step outside our doors, walk down our driveways onto the curb and take in the show. Clad in pajamas and slippers, we usually catch the lights preceding the pops and fizzles that overtake the cheers no doubt originating beneath. It’s a yearly tradition I have grown to love in this small-town, close-knit community of ours. But this is not like any other year. And we do not know what the years to come may bring.
Instead, as we gathered to sit at our kitchen table, the horns began to sound close by. Usually, in our neighborhood, that announces the hometown win of the annual Bell Game. Revelry follows just after the game ends and while we’re not a sports-minded family, we quickly smile among ourselves that our hometown was victorious.
No, the horns and honks were of a different sort. It was of the recognition of graduating seniors and promotions. It’s what our friends and neighbors have to celebrate their loved ones. We raised our eyes and peered outside to see beyond our fence. They weren’t nearby, but it’s not hard to hear across our town. I can stop and hear the whistle of the train some nights as the sound carries across a calm, deserted city on a hot summer’s night.
I can sympathize with their eagerness to celebrate their loved ones’ achievements. These exceptional young women and men are held to such a higher standard than when I graduated. They are driven and competitive and earn college credits concurrently with their high school academics. They are overcoming adversity, and they are finding their way in a time when social media drives their relationships and even their future careers. It is well-earned that their faces decorate the walls and fences of our neighborhoods in signs and banners in no doubt a proud display of affection radiating from those sheltering in place within.
This year, the young women and men, the middle-schoolers promoting, the sweet kinders moving on to first grade, have pioneered a new educational system that continues to change. Even as the school year draws to an end and children across the country are witness to even more strife, discord and violence, they will graduate with grace and fortitude in moving forward.
My eldest joins those in the Class of 2020, the Quarantined Class. He is promoting to high school and as my first to do so, I am not ready for this next step as he jumps wholeheartedly toward this new adventure. It’s so clear to me that first day of dropping him off to his kindergarten class at the small, country school surrounded by fields. He’s already proved that he will adapt in his new digs by transferring schools this year, but I have butterflies for the year ahead regardless.
Congratulations to all of those moving forward in a time when it’s hard to do so. I wish you a journey filled with exceptional memories!
Congratulations, Xavier! I know you’re going to have an amazing four years ahead of you filled with surprises that will surpass all of our expectations. The best is yet to come.
