If you’re enough lucky to be Irish, you’re lucky enough. But, for those who are Irish in the Imperial Valley looking to share their cultural heritage, you’re in great luck.
The Claddagh Club of Imperial Valley is an Irish American non-profit that promotes and sponsors Irish culture for the enrichment of the community.
Stitched onto every member’s polo shirt is the club’s emblem, a Claddagh. It’s an Irish symbol with two hands holding a heart topped by a crown. It represents love, friendship and loyalty.
It also embodies the efforts of the club’s 30-plus members to promote the cultural heritage of Ireland, including its lore, music, song and dance.
The non-profit also raises funds for local charitable organizations and provides scholarships for graduating high school seniors throughout the Valley.
Local residents not from Ireland, but who are feeling Irish even after St. Patrick’s Day, are in luck, too.
The club accepts male and female members of any heritage, and currently has members ranging from Calexico to Calipatria.
“I’m sure I’ve got some Irish somewhere in there, but not really, you know,” club treasurer Monica Kenagy said. “All are welcome.”
Giving the club’s Irish heritage more authenticity are a few members, such as a Mairead Sariego, who are natives of Ireland.
The club hopes to attract new members who project a sense of Irish hospitality, while developing its members’ interest in civics and charity work.
The Claddagh Club holds two main fundraisers every year: its St. Patrick’s Day and Christmas dinners.
While a few current members could recall that St. Patrick’s Day celebrations used to take place in the Valley many, many years ago, they couldn’t think of an Irish club that existed locally before Claddagh.
“The club has actually kind of brought a lot of the Irish people together,” Kenagy said.
The club was created in 1997 thanks to the efforts of the Rev. Tom Dermody.
A native of Ireland, Dermody was a priest in Northern California after his ordination in 1962.
It wasn’t until 1993 that Dermody moved to the Valley, where he worked as chaplain at Calipatria State Prison.
Over the next couple of years, Dermody befriended various people, some who were Irish and others who showed interest in Ireland.
On St. Patrick’s Day in 1997, Dermody and some friends were having a dinner party at his house.
The group lamented the lack of a St. Patrick’s Day celebration at the time, so they decided to start a club, Kim Taylor, the club’s vice president, explained.
On St. Patrick’s Day the following year, the club held its first annual St. Patrick’s Day dinner — an event that has been held annually ever since.
“It’s amazing, you know, to think that some people were just having dinner and said, ‘We should have a club,’” said Taylor, who has been a member since the club’s inception and even wrote the club’s first bylaws.
Dermody, who served as president for several years and who was a driving force behind the club’s growth, died in 2017.
Taylor, along with Kenagy and club secretary Janet Otter, recalled they were mostly inspired to join Claddagh because of Dermody.
In fact, Taylor said that every member “sort of had a connection to Father Tom.”
“He was very charismatic,” Otter said. “And he would, you know, encourage you to join. And you couldn’t say no just because you want to please him. That’s the kind of priest he was.”
“I mean obviously it was where he was from,” Taylor said. “So he thought everybody should go to Ireland, and everybody should kind of appreciate the Irish culture. So that was the only thing: You had to be willing to have a good time, and you were welcome.”
Gary Thompson, who has been a member of Claddagh for the roughly five years, has taken over as president since Dermody’s passing.
While Claddagh Club it may have been founded (and is currently headed by) a man, it is predominantly powered by women. In addition to having three female club officers, 25 of its 38 members (about two thirds) are women.
“Poor Gary,” Taylor said. “He was kind of vice president, co-president with Father Tom. And when Father Tom passed away, Gary assumed the role. And we always feel bad because all the rest of us basically are women. And he’ll text out some idea and we’re all like, ‘We should, rah rah rah,’ you know.”
“We all respond,” Otter added.
“Poor Gary,” Kenagy said.
“We overrule,” Taylor said.
Throughout the years, Claddagh has maintained a roster of 30 to 40 members.
Joining the club consists of filling out a basic application form and paying a first-year membership fee of $50. After the first year, the annual fee is $30. The club meets on the third Wednesday of the month.
Claddagh formerly would hold its meetings at any member’s house, but it recently found its first permanent meeting location.
Since 2019, Cherie Eyer, co-owner of Alford Distributing in Imperial and a member of Claddagh since it began, has allowed the club to meet at the Bud Club meeting room at Alford.
The club continues to maintain the Irish Gallery at the Pioneers Museum in Imperial. That effort is led by Eyer.
The club also participates in the museum’s annual Holiday Around the World Tour in December, where it provides typical Irish food to guests while the Jugless Jug Band plays live Irish music.
Claddagh’s (Irish) bread and butter
The Claddagh Club actually raises the majority of its funds by tapping into the city of Brawley’s cowboy culture.
The non-profit takes on the duty of selling tickets for the annual Cattle Call Rodeo and receives a commission for those sales.
For years, the Soroptimist Club of Brawley would sell the tickets. As that club grew older and dwindled in numbers, the Cattle Call committee offered Claddagh the ticket-selling duties, which the club gladly accepted.
From September until November each year, Claddagh members are busy hawking pre-sale tickets, handling online ticket orders, processing ticket orders and mailing out tickets.
“We have something to do basically with every single ticket that’s sold,” Taylor said.
Donations and scholarships
By combining the funds it raises from the Cattle Call ticket sales, the St. Patrick’s Day Dinner and the Christmas Dinner, the club has been able to donate to local charities and give scholarships to local high school graduates.
For the past 12 years, Claddagh has donated between $7,000 and $10,000 to local non-profits annually.
Last year, the club donated to the Cancer Resource Center of the Desert, CASA of Imperial Valley, Imperial Valley Food Bank, Bill E. Young Middle School in Calipatria, Pioneers Museum, Imperial Valley Desert Museum and Spread the Love Charity, among others.
For 15 years, the club awarded three annual $1,000 scholarships to local high school seniors.
Recipients were awarded during the club’s annual scholarship dinner in May.
A panel of judges used a rubric to decide which applicants get one of the three scholarships.
The rubric measures applicants’ overall grade-point average, their test scores and how well they did on the application essay.
However, because so many applicants scored so closely last year, the club decided to change the distribution. Although the total was still $3,000, the number of awardees were increased and the amounts were staggered.
Christmas Dinner
Held at nighttime at the Stockmen’s Club in Brawley, Claddagh’s annual Christmas Dinner is a bit more formal compared to its St. Patrick’s Day Dinner.
Tickets are about $50 per person, and dinner consists of aged Brandt Beef prime rib and complimentary wine.
Entertainment consists of Eamon Carroll, an Ireland-born vocalist and one of San Diego’s top Irish musicians, and Irish dancers from the Rose-Ritchie School Academy of Dance in San Diego.
The Christmas Dinner takes place on the second Friday of December.
“It’s just to give people a taste of Irish culture with the Irish dancing and Irish music,” Kenagy said. “It’s just another time to enjoy music and get together, which is what Irish people do — they love to have a good time.”
The annual Christmas party has previously been held in El Centro’s Old Post Office Pavilion and at the Elks Lodge in Brawley.
Although the event has been held at the Stockmen’s Club for several years now, the first Christmas gathering was a potluck at Dermody’s home.
“Now since Father Tom passed away — I mean, he loved parties so — we do a toast to him every year,” Kenagy said.
St. Patrick’s Day Dinner
Claddagh’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner continues to be a big draw.
The club cooks up hundreds of pounds of corned beef, potatoes, carrots, cabbages and numerous loaves of Irish soda bread and invites the community to partake.
This year’s dinner is set for March 17 at the Moose Lodge in Imperial. Guests can take their dinners to go or dine in. Irish music will be played by the Jugless Jug Band.
The club held its St. Patrick’s Dinner at the Moose Lodge for the first time in 2019. It turnout was so good the club elected to stick with the venue this year.
For tickets, or for more information about the club, contact Kenagy at (760) 344-4570.
