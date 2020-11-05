No place like home: Angelita Ortiz has flourished in the one place she always wanted to be

A Stanford education can open a lot of doors, so Angelita Ortiz probably could have gone anywhere after she finished hers in 1991. But in her mind, she was always coming home.
Home is Calipatria. It’s where she grew up, where she went to school, where she raised her kids and likely where she’ll finish out her days when the time comes.
“Home was always here,” Ortiz said. “Even when I was going to school (college), I knew I was coming home.”
Nowadays, she’s the associate superintendent of the Calipatria Unified School District, which is more or less exactly where she saw herself ending up back in the ’80s as a top student at Calipatria High School, even if the path wound up varying a bit from the one she had mapped out.
“I love math,” Ortiz said. “I intended to be a math teacher, so I went from Calipat to Stanford, completed the full year sequence of calculus, but then decided that I wasn’t going to pursue a math degree.” So she simplified her three-stage career plan – teach math, move on to counseling and then become an administrator – down to two stages and earned her degree in counseling from Stanford in 1991. She followed that up with a specialized master’s in counseling from San Diego State University. Specifically the degree was tailored to multicultural counseling and working with students with disabilities.
Ortiz landed her first job as a counselor was with Calipatria schools in 1994. By 2002, she moved over to administration, working on special projects for the district’s assistant superintendent. In her current role as associate superintendent, one of her jobs is to oversee state and federal funding. “So I have to ensure compliance, ensure funding and advise administrators how best to create plans that will allow them to use the funds,” she explained.
Her job also entails support for the district’s special education programs. “Again, that entails making sure they know what the laws are, because that’s the biggest thing with special education -- there are federal laws that guide how we provide services,” she said.
Ortiz is also responsible for supporting the school district’s outreach and parent engagement efforts. Probably the most visible example of those efforts is the Calipatria-Niland Family Resource Center. Operated by the district under the direction of Maria Nava-Froelich, the resource center serves as a point of access to a wide variety of support services – such as meal programs, behavioral health and workforce development – for families enrolled in the district’s schools.
“The school district, I think, prides itself in that we are accessible to our community if they need us and when they need us,” Ortiz said.
Indeed, the Family Resource Center has become a focal point for help within the Northend. At no point has this been more evident than in the aftermath of the June 28 fire that swept through Niland and destroyed some 40 homes. The Calipatria-Niland Family Resource Center served as the command center for the relief efforts that followed, including food and clothing distribution and housing assistance for the many families left homeless.
The district’s administrative staff and teachers have reached out to families whose lives were upended in the tragedy to touch base and see how they could help. “The emotional toll (of the fire), I don’t think will ever go away,” Ortiz said. “What our families lost can never be replaced. But their lives weren’t lost, so we’re trying to support them and make sure this crazy world we’re living in this year for education is accessible to them.”
Expanding access to education and technology has been something the Calipatria Unified School District has been working on for some time, well before the coronavirus pandemic forced schools to adopt a distance learning model in March. Over the past four years, the district has taken advantage of grant opportunities to acquire iPads or Chromebooks for students at its four schools.
The process was completed recently with the acquisition of iPads for students at Fremont Primary School.
“Our district has always been forward-thinking,” Ortiz said. “We were already moving in that direction, so the transition (to distance learning) was easy for us.” Access to internet service remains a challenge for some families, but it’s a challenge the district has largely overcome. She pointed out that the district’s superintendent, Doug Kline, does double duty as principal of Grace Smith Elementary in Niland. When classes resumed via distance learning in August, he reported two of his classes had 100 percent attendance on the very first day.
“So the level of engagement in education is, I think, very high in the district,” Ortiz said. “So I don’t think we’re going to lose that much in terms of the teachers providing the access to students.”
Among the significant changes Ortiz said she has observed over her lifetime in the community is the increase in the number of transient families. Many of these families are farm workers who follow the crop cycles. They come and they go. “And that makes it hard for any system in education to be able to support students who have an inconsistent educational background,” Ortiz said. “But most of the families, when they have come into our district, have right away felt like this is a caring place, a place they know their kids can succeed.”
Ortiz and husband, Victor, will be married 25 years in December. Not only did she grow up in Calipatria schools, she and Victor have raised two daughters and a son through them as well. The oldest daughter recently graduated from UCLA; the son is a student at San Diego State University in San Diego, and the youngest daughter is a freshman at UCLA.
Just as she credits her own teachers at Calipatria with inspiring her to achieve, Ortiz believes the current crop of faculty and administrators is doing the same today.
“Making personal contact is essential,” she said. “A lot of what we do is focused on what opportunities we can give our kids. We want our kids to know that a lot of the negativity identified with the Northend and being from Calipatria, don’t let that stop you. You do have to push yourself. Things are not going to be handed to you. … (But) when you push yourself, when you really test your limits, you flourish.”
Forward Thinkers is brought to you by Horton, Knox, Carter & Foote, LLP, Attorneys at Law.
Website: https://www.hkcf-law.com/
EL CENTRO
1221 W State Street, El Centro, CA 92243
P.O. Box 3307, El Centro, CA 92244
Phone: (760) 352-2821
Fax: (760) 352-8540
BRAWLEY
195 S Second Street, Brawley, CA 92227
Phone: (760) 344-2360
Fax: (760) 344-9778
SAN DIEGO
1230 Columbia Street, Suite 550, San Diego, CA 92101
Phone: (619) 595-0220
Fax: (619) 595-0225
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.