When Brawley resident Alma Estrada first felt a major pain coming from her arm she was sure a few days away from the gym would help her build some strength back.
Despite having breast cancer survivors within her family, the then 49-year-old Estrada didn’t allow herself to suspect the worst. But the pain never subsided in the week that followed.
“I was massaging my arm and underarm area, I felt a small lump in my breast,” Estrada said. “I was in denial thinking it would go away, so I ignored it for about 3 weeks.”
It was late August in 2020 and the pandemic had brought most social outings to a halt. Even Estrada’s annual check-up was canceled earlier in March when cases of COVID-19 were at the highest in the Imperial Valley.
“In September. I felt the lump again and this time it was double the size,” Estrada recalled. “My doctor saw me and confirmed not only one lump, but two.”
Estrada suspects that had she seen her doctor for her March appointment, they probably would have detected the lump as early as March.
“My doctors moved quickly and had all required procedures done,” Estrada said. She recalled being devastated by the news and ultimately terrified at the thought of not knowing what the future held for her.
By late September, her doctor performed the biopsy on the lump and discovered that there was now a third lump. It wasn’t until October that Estrada received the results of the biopsy confirming it was cancer.
“Indeed it was cancer, a very aggressive one,” Estrada said. Although she still felt devastated by the results, she recalled being determined to get the cancer out of her system.
Estrada told her doctor to schedule the next procedure, and on Oct. 30, Estrada had the entire breast removed.
Prior to learning she had breast cancer, Estrada had only known about the disease from knowing family members that had also received similar diagnoses.
“Breast cancer has been a part of my adult life, being it runs in the family genes,” Estrada said. “My beautiful cousin Carmen Sanchez was the first in the family to get breast cancer over 10 years ago.”
Soon after her cousin, Estrada’s aunt Carmen Merino and her other Aunt Elsa Merino were also diagnosed with breast cancer.
“Seeing them go through their battle was terrifying and just the thought of it lingering in my mind,” Estrada recalled. “I wasn’t too educated on the disease and was very scared to learn anything on it at that point.”
However, once Estrada found herself in their position, she placed all her focus on making the most of her recovery process even if she didn’t feel completely comfortable with the situation.
“It was tough, especially when your entire life comes to a complete halt,” Estrada said. “My life had taken a major turn … so I prepared myself mentally to fight with all my strength and the love and desire to live.”
By January, Estrada began chemotherapy sessions with Oncologist Celia Soto Collins in Mexicali. The oncology office became a second home for Estrada as she completed her 18 chemotherapy sessions.
“Although the thought of what I was there for scared the living life out of me … I made sure to promise myself that those five hours every Thursday I spent in the beige leather recliner would be eventful ones,” Estrada said.
After weeks of visiting the oncologist staff and fellow patients during her chemotherapy sessions, Estrada discovered a new normal for her and her family.
“From my experience ... I can honestly say that it was very helpful when I put my mind and strength to work,” Estrada said, “meaning that you have to be very strong-minded to be able to go through this process.”
Estrada’s support network has helped her overcome the hardest parts of fighting breast cancer.
“What impacted me the most and what was very hard to accept, was losing my hair,” Estrada recalled. “It took quite a while to get used to it.”
Despite those difficulties, Estrada’s family and friends made finding acceptance and happiness much easier to embrace.
“I had a tremendous outpouring of love and support from all my family and friends, too many to mention,” Estrada said. “I didn’t realize how much I was loved.”
Throughout the chemotherapy process, Estrada discovered that her breast cancer journey gave her a powerful opportunity to share her story with other women facing their own breast cancer battles.
“I soon found myself helping a friend of my sister who was also diagnosed with breast cancer,” Estrada recalled. “That really brought joy to my heart knowing I was able to help and put at ease someone else’s worries.”
The reassurance Estrada provided friends was similar to the comfort and support she found at the Imperial Valley Cancer Resource Center from Executive Director Oreda Chin and office manager Sara Cruz.
“Oreda and Sara helped me so much by easing my mind, worries and guided me through all this,” Estrada said. “I can’t thank them enough for their unconditional love and support.”
The experience Estrada has gained in the last year has made her appreciate life and the opportunities every day brings her.
“I have a relationship with God now that I didn’t have before,” Estrada shared. “I thank God for granting me more time to enjoy with my granddaughter Aylani, my kids and husband, Jose Estrada and my family.”
For Estrada, nothing in life is too much to handle anymore because everything and everyone will find its path in life.
“I came to the realization that only I was fighting cancer, but I also had an army of soldiers that had all the support I needed,” she said.
Estrada encourages women to stay alert and listen to what your body is telling you. She also suggests making positive changes like eating healthier and exercising your body and mind.
“Cancer awareness is very important and the support groups are very important as well,” Estrada said. “I thank every single one of you out there that reached out to me when I needed you all the most and for all the love, support and countless prayers.
“I couldn’t have done it alone,” she said. f
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.