Triumphantly smiling like only she can, Heber resident Patricia Robledo has a new outlook on life after being recently told her 10-year bout with breast cancer has finally come to an end.
Patricia, or “Patty” as friends and family know her, was told by her trusted doctor that her breast cancer is finally in full remission as of April 2023.
“’It shouldn’t come back, just eat healthy, exercise, and enjoy life,’” she recalled her doctor told her. “I do exercise but eating healthy I don’t,” she mischievously chuckled.
Patty didn’t know cancer ran in her family until 2002 when her father was diagnosed with leukemia, aggressively moving to his liver where one of his two tumors was inoperable, she said.
“It came quick,” she said. “After him we found out my aunt, his sister, had breast cancer.” Thankfully, the cancer was found in Stage 1 “and she didn’t have to have any chemo, just a breast removed and that was it (for her).”
It wasn’t until Patty herself was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012 that she found out her cousin was already 10 years in remission of her own cancer, her cousin ultimately succumbing to brain cancer and passing away in 2021.
“When they found out (I was diagnosed with breast cancer) they called me and my aunt goes, ‘Oh mija, you’ll be fine’ and I’m like, ‘Did you go through chemo,’ and she goes, ‘I didn’t go through that but go ahead and go through it, you’ll be fine.’ I’m like, ‘Ohkay…’”
Aside from her semi-recent family history with the disease, Patty found out she had breast cancer by happenstance, but being a person of faith, she believes the random play with her grandchild enabling her to eventually find a lump in her breast was a form of divine help.
“I had gone to Tucson to go help my daughter, she has just lost her mother-in-law to breast cancer,” Patty said. This was May 12, 2012.
“I was asleep with my little granddaughter and she fell asleep on this (arm) and then all of a sudden I go, ‘My arm is hurting,’ so I went on sat up and I felt something strange happen to me ... it was like something got my hand and just went to (the lump). I felt like Ana’s spirit, the one that just passed away, was in the room.”
“I walked over to my daughter’s room and told her, ‘Can you feel something for me? I think I feel a lump,’ and she goes, ‘Oh my God mom, yes,’” Patty recalled. “She was like, ‘Call the doctor right now.’”
After her doctor’s appointment was scheduled, at her initial June 21 visit the doctor confirmed that there was indeed a lump in her breast.
In early July 2012 a series of tests were done, and by July 9 of that year Patty received the bad news — she had cancer of the “invasive lobular carcinoma” variety.
At the time it was diagnosed as Stage 4, but a recent re-diagnosis after the various scans she went through had the doctor reclassify it as Stage 3,
“malignant neoplasm of the upper and inner quadrant of the right female breast.”
“She got closed to me in her little doctor’s chair and she started telling me, ‘You have breast cancer…’ and I went blank,” Patty said. “I looked at my girls, who were crying.”
“(The doctor) started telling me what kind it was and I wasn’t comprehending … I was in shock,” she said. “I was expecting that it was going to be benign.”
After a series of scans and a treatment plan, Patty had mastectomy surgery removing her right breast on August 13, 2012. She wanted a double-breast removal but the doctors didn’t allow it at the same time due to her diabetes and the fact that it takes diabetics longer to heal than average patients, her doctor told her.
With one breast gone, Patty went through three months of chemotherapy treatments from September 20 - December 20, 2012 every three weeks, according to a timeline sheet Patty provided Valley Women Magazine.
Patty said the first doctor that told her she would have 6 cycles of chemotherapy and 36 of radiation, “He goes, ‘You’re not going to make it’ because he saw me weak. I asked a lot of questions because I was scared,” she said.
“I wanted implants because I wanted to have a breast and that didn’t work either,” Patty said. “My body rejected it.”
Between the first implant surgery in October 2012 and the resulting infections from it, Patty said she had four surgeries putting the implant in, taking it out for infection, trying it again, and developing an infection from it again. By October 2013 she told her doctors she was tired of the surgeries and had her implant removed after about a year of back and forth bouts with it, all while dealing with radiation treatments for the cancer.
Patty wrote on her personal timeline that she started the first of 38 radiation treatments on February 25, 2013. She also started taking medication, an immunotherapy treatment, by April 24, 2013.
Patty had her left breast removed by January 14, 2014, according to her timeline.
There were various other side effects and uncomfortable ordeals that Patty went through as a result of her various treatments, surgeries and more.
All while she was going through this ordeal, Patty said she not only grew in hope from the support of her family, friends, and co-workers at the Imperial Valley Regional Occupational Program – where Patty has been a staple in Payroll/Accounting for the nonprofit for 23 years.
Patty said friends would send her handwritten and decorated cards and letters of support, which she put up on one of her walls as she was going through chemotherapy.
“My daughters threw me a ‘Hat Party’ where you get (gifted) hats when you first go bald when first going through chemo,” she said. “I got a lot of scarves and hats, and even little statues of angels and a little devotional prayer book that I still used today.”
In addition, she recalled that her IVROP co-workers would donate their banked time off to her for use on the days that she would travel to her doctor appointments and treatments at the Scripps Health network in La Jolla.
“My last pill was April of this year,” she said.
When told she went through quite a journey this last decade she said, “It is, and I’m grateful to God.”
Patty said the whole ordeal helped her get closer to God.
“I have my own little women’s bible next to me that I use to pray as I was going through this too … it’s a daily one (one year prayer and scripture cycle), and I go through it again every year,” she said.
Now that she’s got a new lease on life, Patty says she just wants to enjoy life and time with her family. She plans to retire from within two years.
“It took me two weeks after the (breast removal) surgery to see myself in the mirror; I didn’t want to see that scar,” she said, “but now it’s like, Ok, time to move on,” she laughed. "(Now) I feel great. I'm just listening to what my doctor says and 'live life,' and I'm living it."
When asked what advice Patty would give to someone attempting to help their loved ones through a cancer diagnosis, she said, “Help them. Be there. Support them.”
“Tell them they’re not alone and be with them,” Patty advised. “Look for resources to help with (cancer treatment-related) expenses; there’s a lot out there.”
And for others going through cancer themselves, Patty said, “Don’t give up.”
“Just don’t give up,” she said.
