PERSONAL GROWTH: Renewal through nature and art

Today

Sunny. High 96F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny and windy. High 82F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.