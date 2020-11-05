Seasons of change: Letting go and renewal

It’s not over yet? Will it ever be over?
Through one’s hardships, peace and beauty will prevail. Now with school in session and more people back to work, we have another set of challenges. Life can be full of ups and downs, births and rebirths, death, and renewing. Whether it is personal strife, health issues, financial hardships, or family issues, you are not alone. Most everyone wants life like it used to be or magically to be better without strife or turmoil.
In late August, a little past mid-day, I drove around the corner to my house, and there was an unusual glow of sunlight surrounding me. I thought I heard something, but when I turned my head to the north and looked up, it wasn’t what I heard but what I felt.
I had sensed a huge encapsulation of light and the feeling of peace; inner peace. I had never experienced something as profound as this. I was caught off-guard. I paused a long pause. I was very curious, so as I was parked in the driveway, I gave myself some time to process what had transpired.
At this point, the hot summer day didn’t seem so hot, nor could I sense the common day-to-day stress and pressure that had existed all summer. These feelings were followed by short bursts of visions like blades grass sprouting and baby chicks. Of course, I was thinking, “This is very strange. What are my sensory experiences telling me through these feelings and visual images?”
The answer quickly came to me.
Clearly, I was experiencing an epiphany, which was indicative of the “dawning of spring” for my being. This wasn’t only about what I was experiencing, but it was an experience with more meaning behind it. And you know, with any epiphany, there are things for one to learn and understand.
My epiphany was demonstrating to me that the “dark times” had ended for me; the emotional worry and drain were over. The negatives and oppression that had come with the pandemic during spring and summer had instantly lifted. It was clearly a sign that it was time to begin a “rebirthing” of day-to-day life. Lastly, I realized my epiphany wasn’t meant just for me, but I was to share it with you and my community. I was to help remind you that there are opportunities for hope, joy, happiness and renewal.
Seasonal expectations
I had always taken for granted yearly seasonal experiences. Going from one season to the next was always predictable, but not this year. Nature’s way of helping us to naturally love life, be adventuresome and savor the slow times had been interrupted. Oppressing yet necessary actions displaced us from the most valuable things in life: good health, family, personal choices, pleasure, and feelings of security and hope.
This epiphany made me even more curious as days went by. I researched, “the human experience within nature’s seasons.” I found that each season serves as an important element in our overall well-being, and when the growth from any season is interrupted, then we may become sick, anxious or out of balance. The pandemic was not kind; however, it did provide us with opportunities for alone time, solitude, and opportunities for our families and community to get closer as we built avenues of compassion and support for one another.
As we reflect on this past year, let’s recognize the contribution autumn provides to us humans, in particular the fall equinox (Sept. 22). It behooves us to understand that the 50 percent day/night or light/dark gives our mind and body automatic disposition to feeling in balance. Maybe you’ve been experiencing fatigue, anxiousness, struggle, stress more than ever. Fall symbolically represents letting go of the negative, just as the leaves fall from the trees and the trees lie barren. This is nature’s way of reminding us to give up what is not supporting us.
I’ve been through many seasons in my lifetime and will experience many more. Knowing there is a time and season for everything I will let your interpretation of this article speak for itself. However, it is with certainty season by season that the pandemic misfortunes will wind down, lay dormant or disappear; and we will be better prepared for days of peace, joy, and renewal in the spring.
Journaling on seasonal symbolism
Use the seasons listed below to describe the metaphors within your life this past summer and now going into fall. For the upcoming, winter and spring create a storyline that will delight you with thoughts of hope and renewal. Have fun with your journaling as you dream and plan of what experiences lie ahead for you and your loved ones.
Summer 2020 began June 20: Summer is to nourish us and help life sustain through perfect weather in which we enjoy the beauty of the outdoors. Life is to be an open book with adventures waiting around every corner. Joy, fun, vitality and youthfulness should be present in everyone’s hearts and souls. Give details in how summer was for you. Be honest even if there are negative aspects.
Fall 2020 began Sept. 22: The same as autumnal equinox where the days are the same length, this indicates a time for recognizing balance within yourself and life around you. Fall is known for ripening, maturity, preparing for the end, letting go of destructive and negative thoughts and behaviors (falling leaves symbolize the letting go and preparing for change). While writing, explain and give yourself the opportunity to explore where you are at this time. How does your life and vision fit in to the symbolism of fall? How could you reinforce that you can let go and be in balance?
Winter 2020 begins Dec. 21: Winter is the end of the calendar year and it allows us time to be dormant and to think of the year that’s passed. Winter in many locations can have a seasonal low with depression and isolation as people are not able to be out and about due to weather or very short days. This may not apply to you living in the Imperial Valley. However, winter can give you the down time to understand what you have achieved and to look forward to the new year with spring ahead of you.
As you are writing about the winter ahead of you, remember what you are doing now will be the memories and events that you will celebrate as you complete 2020. What are you doing now that will make your culmination of 2020 more memorable in the areas of your physical, financial, health and spiritual wellbeing? How do you need to shift your thoughts to positive for the year’s end?
Spring 2021 begins March 21: Spring is symbolic of transition and optimism as rebirth falls upon earth. The light is bright again, animals and plants emerge, and everything enters a state of renewal. You can begin new journeys and have fresh ideas. Life becomes fuller with more meaning. As you are projecting toward March 2021 (spring) be creative in ways that you can express that you are looking forward to renewing your spirit and life. What can and will you build into your spring that you missed out on during spring 2020?
Please be reminded the writing exercise is not about having more things or just money. The exercise it to help you renew negative emotions and self-talk toward positive feelings of hope and a life full of joy.
Cheryl Von Flue, M.A. Ed., teacher and school administrator, was born and raised in Imperial Valley. As a Master Life Coach for more than 25 years, she works with student and adult clients using neuroscience-based techniques for transformation in the area of academics, behavior, health and relationships. She can be reached at The Learning Place-El Centro at (760) 353-9932 or by email at TheLearningPlace@yahoo.com.
