Annuals: Plant annuals. (African daisy, calendula, clarkia, cornflower, dianthus, gaillardia, Iceland poppy, larkspur, lobelia, nasturtium, pansy, petunia, snapdragon, statice, stock, sweet alyssum, sweet pea, clarkia, and Bells-of-Ireland). Sow wildflower seeds.
Bulbs: Plant bulbs. (Amaryllis, crinum, sparaxis, anemone, calla, daffodil, narcissus, oxalis, ranunculus, bearded iris, and watsonia). Chill tulip, hyacinth, and crocus bulbs in a paper bag in your refrigerator for 6 weeks before planting.
Herbs: Plant herbs. (Seeds or transplants.)
Lawns: Over seed with perennial rye grass and fertilize monthly with ammonium nitrate (34-0-0) or ammonium sulfate (21-0-0 plus 24% sulfur) if soil is alkaline.
Perennials: Plant perennials. (Statice, hollyhock, chocolate daisy, salvia, Queen Anne’s lace, vinca, portulaca.)
Roses: Feed roses with a systemic fertilizer.
Trees and Shrubs: Plant trees and shrubs. Fertilize the outer 2/3 of a citrus tree’s canopy with ammonium sulfate and water in well.
Vegetables: Set out transplants or sow seeds of beets, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, collard greens, endive, garlic, kale, lettuces, onions, peas, radishes, rutabagas, snap beans, spinach, Swiss chard, and turnips. (Insert in room and you wish.)
Sangria Ingredients:
1 medium apple (cored, skin on, chopped into small pieces)
1 medium orange and 1 lemon (rind on, sliced into rounds, large seeds removed)
3-4 Tbsp brown sugar or shaved Mexican piloncillo brown sugar, to taste
1/3 cup fresh orange juice and ¼ cup fresh lemon juice
1/3 cup frozen lemonade concentrate
1/2 cup brandy and ½ cup triple sec
750 ml bottle dry Spanish Rioja wine or red Zinfandel
2 cups ginger ale or carbonated water for fizz, optional, add just before serving
Directions:
1. Mix together red wine, brandy, triple sec, lemonade concentrate, orange juice, lemon juice, and brown sugar in a large jar. Stir to combine.
2. Add citrus slices and apple pieces.
3. Place lid on jar and refrigerate at least 2 hours before serving to combine flavors.
4. To serve, add chilled ginger ale or carbonated water to sangria, stir to mix.
5. Add ice to glasses and fill with sangria.
6. Store leftover sangria in the refrigerator. It will keep about two weeks.
