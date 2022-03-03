It's customary for people participating in Lenten fasting to skip meat and poultry dinners on Fridays between Ash Wednesday and Easter Sunday. It is a sacrifice symbolic of the sacrifices of Jesus Christ. However, opting for vegetables and fish in lieu of meats doesn't have to mean sacrificing flavor.
Seafood pancakes, from "Judy Joo's Korean Soul Food" (White Lion Publishing) are a popular Korean appetizer. Any shellfish can be substituted, but the ingredients listed help keep the pancakes crispy. Enjoy this dish as a light lunch or in addition to other offerings for a tasty dinner.
Seafood pancakes
Makes 4 to 5 pancakes
2 ounces mussels, cleaned and debearded
2 ounces clams, cleaned
3 1/4 ounces rice flour
2 tablespoons cornflour
2 1/2 ounces self-rising flour
2 tablespoons dwengjang (Korean soy bean paste)
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
3 large pinches of sea salt
3 1/2 ounces brown shrimp
5 spring onions, julienned
1 teaspoon garlic, grated or finely chopped
2 red chillies, thinly sliced at an angle
Vegetable oil for frying
In a large saucepan, add enough water so that it's three-quarters full and bring to a boil. Add the mussels and clams and cook until the shells open. Remove the shellfish and set aside to cool. Retain 3/4 ounces of the cooking liquor, then strain it to remove the meat from the shells of the mussels and clams and set aside.
In a large bowl, gently whisk together the rice flour, cornflour, self-rising flour, dwengjang, pepper, salt and 8 ounces of cold water and liquor from the cooked shellfish until smooth. Add the brown shrimp, mussels, clams, spring onions, garlic and red chillies (keeping the seeds, if you like more heat) and stir batter until thoroughly combined.
In a large non-stick frying pan, heat a generous drizzle of oil over a medium-high heat. Spoon in the batter and spread it evenly to form a pancake about 5 inches wide. Fry until golden brown and crispy on the base, about 3 to 4 minutes.
Carefully flip and cook for a further 3 to 4 minutes until the other side is golden. Transfer to a kitchen paper-lined plate to drain. Repeat with the remaining batter, adding more oil to the frying pan as needed.
Serve immediately with a favorite dipping sauce.
A Lenten meal the kids will love
Vegetables and pasta dishes are a staple of the Lenten season, and seafood also serves as a popular substitute for meats and poultry. As parents of picky eaters can attest, encouraging children, particularly toddlers or early grade-schoolers, to dig into a seafood meal can be a struggle. However, fish sticks can make a fish dinner more attractive to youngsters. You don't need to buy the frozen variety at the store. This recipe for fish sticks with fries and tartar sauce from "Danielle Walker's Eat What You Love" (Ten Speed Press) is a crunchy, homemade alternative.
Fish sticks with fries and tartar sauce
Makes 12
Tartar sauce
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon minced cornichons (gherkin pickles)
1 tablespoon chopped capers
1 teaspoon champagne vinegar
1 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
1 teaspoon coarse-grain mustard
1 teaspoon chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Fries
1 large parsnip, peeled
1 white-fleshed sweet potato (such as Hannah), scrubbed but unpeeled
3 tablespoons avocado oil
Kosher salt
Fish sticks
1 pound haddock or cod fillets
4 ounces plantain chips
Fine sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 egg whites, beaten until frothy
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
Preheat the oven to 450 F.
To make the tartar sauce, in a small bowl, mix together the mayonnaise, cornichons, capers, vinegar, lemon juice, mustard, parsley, and pepper. Place in the refrigerator to chill while you make the fries and fish sticks, or up to three days.
To make the fries, cut the parsnip and sweet potato into matchstick fries. In a bowl, toss the vegetables with the oil. Spread in a single layer — not touching — on a large rimmed baking sheet. Bake for 20 minutes, turning once during baking, until browned.
To make the fish sticks, meanwhile, cut the haddock into 3-by-1/2-inch strips. Place a wire rack on top of a clean kitchen towel and brush the rack lightly with avocado oil.
In a food processor, or using a mortar and pestle, pulse the plantain chips a few times until they resemble coarse sand. Pour the ground chips into a shallow bowl and combine with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. In a separate bowl, whisk together the egg whites and mustard.
Pat the fish dry with paper towels and season generously with 3/4 teaspoon sea salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. One at a time, dip the fish strips into the egg mixture and shake gently, allowing any excess to drip back into the bowl, then dip the fish into the plantain chip mixture, turning to coat each strip and shaking off any excess. Place the fish strips on the prepared wire rack.
Remove the baking sheet from the oven and scoot the fries over to one side. Position the rack with the fish sticks on the baking sheet and return to the oven. Bake the fish and fries together for 10 to 12 minutes, until the fish is crisp and cooked through. Season the fries generously with the kosher salt. Serve the fish sticks and fries immediately with the tartar sauce on the side.
