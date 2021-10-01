Street wise: Sylvia Zendejas has found her calling as a cabbie

One recent Sunday, all the drivers working for Brawley Taxi that shift were women. Among them was Sylvia Zendejas, who found her favorite job in a male-dominated world as a cab driver.
Caretaker for her ill mother, she considers her time behind the wheel of her yellow cab her “me time.” And she adores her regular customers. “The people, their stories,” she offered, are the best part of her job. “I get to talk to people. Their everyday … what goes on in their lives. And we cab drivers don’t miss a thing. People I come across are so kind, especially the elderly. I would never have known them without this connection.”
Then there’s the male nurse who tells her when she picks him up to take him to work at the hospital: “Lady, you lift my spirits every morning.”
Zendejas continued: “There’s a lot of laughter in my car. That’s just who I am, always laughing and joking.”
Even about herself. “Everyone calls me Sly,” she said explaining that when she received mail her first name would be misspelled. “So when my mail would be handed to me, they would say ‘Sly, you’ve received mail.’ “
And even though she works in a male-dominated world, she describes herself as very much a “girly girl,” with bling and colorful clothes. Another female cab driver has her pretty manicures.
Now 58, Zendejas’ career path began at the age of 18 working at the Indio Jail for six years. Then she worked at Von’s Grocery Store for several years while also being the lead singer for a band for 20 years.
In April 2001, she was featured in the Imperial Valley Press with an article about her singing. The article included the quotation from her: “A man came up to me and said, ‘Girl, I can see the music coming up from your feet all the way out through your mouth.’”
In 2005, Zendejas obtained her real estate license. Five years later, she stopped singing professionally because she kept falling while on stage and found she wasn’t getting enough oxygen to her brain. She does still sing for private parties, though. And she’s passed her passion for music on to her children. One of her sons sings in the Ventura area and gives private guitar lessons.
Zendejas got into cab driving, she explained, because she likes to drive and needed some time for herself away from her responsibilities at home. “I always wondered what it would be like to drive cab. I saw some women driving and tried it.”
That was about nine months ago, “and here I am.”
Zendejas said her kids asked her what is the difference between this job and her job at Riverside County Sheriff’s Office. “I told them that in this job I pick them up from jail, and at the other job, I gave them a ride to jail.”
More seriously, she added, “This job and the job in law enforcement are the only two jobs in my career that I have never been ‘not’ wanting to go to work because it’s never the same old thing over and over again … never a dull moment. Every day you come across different people and different situations.”
Brawley Taxi is a family-owned business. Owner Tony Velarde’s kids also work there. Daughter Christina is a driver who does mechanical work on the cars. Daughter Kathy and son Victor are dispatchers. Another son, Tony (aka “Guerro”), is a driver.
“These are wonderful people to work for,” Zendejas said. “They are very respectful to women here. Love my job!”
She added: “We can work any shift. If we’re uncomfortable working at night, we can request a day shift. I like nights, but my mom is sick, so I work days.”
As for safety concerns, she said, “We’re told if someone comes up to the car and we don’t feel right about the person, we keep driving. The boss tells us, ‘You guys don’t need to put yourselves in a bad situation.’ I’ll keep driving, but call 911 so the cops are aware.”
As an added precaution, Zendejas said she’s told her two sons that if she calls them but doesn’t say hello, they’re to stay on the phone. She would then mention a street or address, like she’s talking to the customer, but she’s really letting her sons know where she is so they can let the police know if they hear her scream.
“I also carry mace,” she said. “But I haven’t had to use it. I stand on my own. I will tell someone to get out of the car if I feel uncomfortable with them.”
She continued: “You just never know who the next customer is and their intention. You have to be prepared for anything. A few months ago, there was a murder in Brawley, and the suspect was described as having a deformed hand. So that night I worked until 2 or 3 in the morning and every man who got in the car, I would look at their hands first. They weren’t aware of it, but I was looking.”
Asked about “weird” situations she may find herself in the job, she replied: “They are usually the people who don’t pay. We are to ask for payment upfront, but since they’re regular customers, they usually pay. But you have some that continuously ask for a ride and then when we get to their destination, all of a sudden, ‘Oops, we forgot our money.’ Or they walk into Walmart to one door as you’re waiting for them and they walk through the other door and jump into another cab, either a white or even another yellow. I have one that owes me $20 and I’m still on the hunt for her. I’ll find her.”
But those are the rare occurrences.
“I arrive very early in the morning. I’m there by 6:30, jump in my car and I’m ready to go. This is my me time.”
And in what other job could she get three marriage proposals in one week? f
