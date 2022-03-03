Taming the dragon: Dragon fruit is not only becoming easy to find in stores, it's also surprisingly easy to grow

With a name like dragon fruit, you might think this unusual fruit would be hot and spicy. Instead, the fruit has a bland taste with no distinct flavor, making it excellent for fruit salads or smoothies where it takes on the flavor of the other ingredients.
The fruit’s name comes from leafy-green spikes covering its outer skin that resemble a dragon’s scaly skin. Depending upon the variety, dragon fruit can be pink-skinned with white flesh, pink-skinned with red flesh or yellow-skinned with white flesh. The variety found in most grocery stores is Hylocereus undatus, which is pink-skinned with white flesh. Black seeds dot the inside pulp and give it a unique crunch when eaten.
Although bland tasting, dragon fruit is nutritious and has many antioxidant and antibacterial properties. It is high in vitamin C, vitamin B1, B2 and B3, and is a good source of fiber. It also contains protein and calcium.
The plant that produces this unusual fruit is the pitaya plant, or Night Blooming Cereus. Native to Mexico, as well as Central and South America, it belongs to the cactus family and is a succulent with no spines. Its long, climbing branches are three-sided and can reach 20 feet in length if left unpruned. Aerial roots grow from its branches and cling to surfaces near them.
Large, white, star-shaped blooms open at night to attract moths and bats for pollination. It is hard to imagine these striking, white flowers producing such odd-looking fruit.
Today, dragon fruit is increasing in popularity, and you can find them in most grocery stores. Taiwan, Vietnam and Israel have begun breeding programs with the goal of producing quality dragon fruit to export to America.
The fruit grows along the plant’s sprawling branches and are heavier than the branches can support. A sturdy post is needed to keep the plant upright, with ties holding the branches to the post. A strong trellis or fence will also make a good support.
When the plant is young, prune away lateral branches, leaving one main branch to attach to the post. When that branch reaches the top of the post, cut its tip off to produce new lateral branches. These branches will be tied to the post as they grow longer.
A pitaya is fast growing and produces a lot of branches. If no pruning is done, you will soon have a tangled mass of stems that will prevent light from reaching the inner branches, causing disease and less fruit.
Prune the branches annually to remove overgrowth, decaying branches and dead stems. Select some branches to be tied to the supporting post, and prune away all others. You may have to prune two to three times a year to contain the number of branches. Prune soon after harvest. Cuts on the branches from pruning should be treated with a fungicide to reduce stem rot or other diseases.
Drought tolerant, a pitaya grows well in zones 10-11. A mature plant will live 20 to 30 years and produces fruit throughout its life.
Plants can be started from seeds, but a cutting is easier and grows a plant that produces fruit much faster. A 6-inch piece is cut from a branch and air dried for a week to allow the cut end to callous over. At this point, the cutting can be planted in a large pot containing a mix of sand and potting soil or be planted directly in the ground.
It tolerates full sun but will do best with morning sun and afternoon shade because of our hot summer months. Cuttings grow fast, and you will soon be picking your first crop of dragon fruit. The fruit is produced from summer through fall.
To eat a dragon fruit, chill for best texture and flavor. Cut the fruit in half and then into sections. Peel away the outer skin and eat the fruit raw, or add to fruit salads and smoothies. When the fruit is ripe, its flesh is similar in texture to that of a kiwi. The outer skin should be a bright color and have a slight give when squeezed. An immature fruit will feel rock hard; while an overripe fruit will look wrinkled and dry.
If you would like an unusual plant to add to your yard that is easy to grow and provides nutritious dragon fruit, plant a Night Blooming Cereus.
Happy gardening.
Karen Bowen is a master gardener and a regular contributor to both the Yuma Sun and Valley Women magazine. She also writes articles for Arizona Federation of Garden Clubs’ Greenleaf newsletter.
