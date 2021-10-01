Gina Dockstader summarized her nearly 50 years in agriculture: “It’s been a blessing … a good thing.”
She has deep roots in the Imperial Valley. She is a member of the fourth generation of the Young Imperial Valley farming family. She also is one of the owners of Doc’s Organics, an organic citrus farming, packing and transporting business near Brawley. The family-owned business is a partnership between Gina and her husband, Dusty Dockstader, and Dusty’s uncle, Pat Dockstader.
Gina grew up on a farm between Calipatria and Niland “so I claim both,” she said, noting the unfairness of life that she was the first child on the bus route to be picked up and the last to be dropped off. On the plus side, her home was five miles from her grandparents’ house, where she spent a lot of time growing up. Today, she lives in her grandparents’ old house, the one where her grandfather, W.E. Young Jr., was born.
Raised after the age of 6 by a single father, Gina would tag along as a little girl when he would go out to check the irrigation gates. “I wanted to be a farmer like him and thought the best job in the world would be laying irrigation pipe, playing in those sprinklers when it was hot.” She soon figured out that was not the best job, but she did learn the value of hard work and long hours, whatever the job required.
After high school, Gina attended Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff because, she explained, “I wanted trees and snow and mountains.” She earned a degree in public relations and a minor in business management and Spanish. “I thought I wanted to be a journalist because I like to write, but I didn’t like deadlines,” she said. “Then I thought about advertising, but I didn’t like selling a product that I didn’t believe in.” So, she settled on public relations.
Then she tells the story of sitting down to her grandmother’s typewriter as a little girl of 8 or 9 years to write a letter to President Ronald Reagan inviting him to visit the farm and learn more about the challenges facing farmers. Gina speculates that she probably was playing secretary and even had her grandfather sign the letter. She still has that letter, spelling errors and all.
As for the letter to Vice President George Bush from Publishers Clearing House Sweepstakes, who knows where she came up with that idea.
While her career took another direction, she still likes to write and hopes to someday write a kids’ book ... “when I get the time,” she adds with a laugh.
Gina also still is a staunch supporter of agriculture. She is the treasurer of the new local chapter of California Women for Agriculture, a volunteer organization of women in agriculture, related industries and supporters of the industry. The organization’s mission is to educate people about agriculture and issues concerning it as well as advocate for the industry. It also supports 4-H and FFA and local food banks.
In addition, she is a member of PEO (Philanthropic Educational Organization), which is dedicated to the education of women.
Her stepmother, Lori Young, has served as a role model for community involvement. “As much as we support Calipatria, she does the same for Brawley,” Gina said. “She’s always doing something for the community.” Her license plate even says “Brawley.”
After graduating from college, Gina lived for a year in San Diego, then her father, Rick Young, offered her a job as office manager for his Imperial Valley farming business. She credits longtime accountant Glenn Sampson with all she learned about payroll, bill paying and other bookkeeping. She also did the bookwork for her husband’s hay-hauling business, D&G Trucking, that he started in 2006.
For a while the young couple lived in Brawley. “I didn’t cook, and we needed to eat so we needed restaurants close,” she explained. “I’m a much better cook now.”
Things were busy. In addition to working for her father and in her husband’s business, she was raising their son, Tanner, who now is a senior in high school. And she started teaching aerobics. Today, she is an ACE and AFAA certified trainer and group exercise instructor.
Meanwhile, Dusty’s Uncle Pat Dockstader began working with his father, Richard Dockstader, at Golden Eagle Hay Co.. He took over the business in 1990 and worked with forage products such as hay for many years. Deciding to diversify, he began the farming venture of P&T Enterprises, growing hay directly to use in Golden Hay’s export business.
He further diversified with the addition of organic lemons, grapefruits, minneolas, sweet limes and Medjool dates. In 2016, Pat asked his nephew Dusty to partner with him in his farming company, P&T Enterprises, getting Gina “as a bonus.”
As of 2017, all of P&T’s fruit orchard is 100 percent USDA organic. For Gina, organic was a natural, given her interest in fitness and healthy living. She explained that “organic” is regulated production and requires a certification process to get the coveted designation. Only certain types of chemicals are approved for organic production – no synthetic fertilizers and pesticides are used.
“Organic is a niche in the market. It is marketed as a health product,” Gina said in an earlier article.
According to the business’ website, the company farms 750 acres of organic citrus and 275 acres of organic Medjool dates. The packing shed can pack 300 to 350 bins of fruit a day during the harvest season.
The next step for the partners was to open their own packing shed and Doc’s Organics had its grand opening on July 27, 2017. Doc’s Organics, located on 29 acres a mile east of Westmorland, emerged because of the need to control the quality of packing and shipping of the organic crops grown by P&T Enterprises.
“It’s nice to have that family connection,” Gina said. “We have a lot of mutual respect. We each have our strengths, me in the office, my husband in trucking and his uncle in farming.”
Tuesdays she works at the packing shed; Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays she works in the Golden Eagle office, and Thursdays she works for her father.
All told, the various businesses have a number of employees: P&T Enterprises, the farming business, has 30; Doc’s Organics operations has 25; D&G Trucking has five, and Gina’s father, Rick Young Ranches, has 15. “We affect a lot of people,” Gina observed, some of them longtime, loyal employees. She noted that her father had an employee for 63 years who has recently died, but his brother continues to work for the Youngs. “We call him Uncle Gerry. … We call him that out of respect.”
As for the next generation, Gina said her son has grown up working on the farm. He intends to attend technical school, then come back to the farm and eventually take over. “He loves it and is a really good help.”
Gina also happily reports that her half-brother, William, named for their grandfather, is in the process of taking over their father’s farming operation.
But agriculture is a changing world, Gina acknowledged. “When I was younger, there were more farms. But agriculture is getting away from smaller farms. Bigger corporations are coming in, and they’re not from here. It’s not their field and family. They don’t have neighbors in school. They don’t have that connection.”
That’s why she does what she can to be involved in the community and support school events and other youth activities as she is able. “I try to help where I can.” f
