The new normal: Surviving motherhood, distance learning and COVID-19

It wasn’t an unusual day. Monday had rolled in, and the emails were waiting to be read, a late meeting needed to be prepared for and a slew of unpredicted items needing attention were waiting atop my desk. As much as I wished it was like any other Monday, it just wasn’t.
I took a phone call and in between pauses my ear caught the slight billow of an alto sax. Muted and almost imperceptible, clearly out of place in a warehouse and office space, but its short bursts continued for moments until it ceased existing just moments before.
A short time later, I take another call and a pitter patter grew louder as it neared my doorway. Cautiously, the small, brown-haired boy with unkempt, side-swept locks too long to stay in its part quietly drew near my chair behind my computer console. Slowly, he lay his head atop my shoulder, patiently waiting for an end in conversation.
No, it’s not like any other Monday.
I, like so many others, are navigating life in the times of COVID-19. As an essential employee and as the primary provider to my children, I go in to work every day. In somewhat of a unique situation, so do my children.
They, and another coworker’s children, wake up every day and get ready for Food Bank School. It’s not ideal; it’s not what we would have wanted, but here we are … mother and children, both working, down the hall from each other.
It’s only been a month, but it’s been a series of difficult transitions. So much so that it has been even more important to detach and break away from the rigors of computer-laden academia.
On a recent Monday, we re-acclimated to Imperial Valley weather from a short trip to the San Jacinto Mountains. Our campground was recommended to us, and it was the best thing I could have done for my children.
Disconnecting has become essential to our sanity. My children needed time in the outdoors, away from a screen, playing together with a deck of cards. I needed to breathe in the cool wind and spend a moment in the solace of a tree-laden campsite. I needed to escape where yes dominates no and timestamps are nonexistent. I needed to know that I could do it on my own.
When I take my children camping, something magical happens. I am reinvigorated with the energy of the outdoors. There is a place of calm, and I’ve yet to find that surrounding blanket anywhere else.
This camping trip, a little anxiety weighed on me as I prepared to leave. This trip was my first ever on my own. Is it age, is it COVID fatigue or is it just the right timing, but I felt an innate desire to attempt and accomplish this feat. I wanted to prove to myself that I didn’t need a crutch of other adults at the campsite nearby.
Scary and stressful, but I was determined to go it alone. I would say we not only survived, but we thrived.
My boys (Boy Scouts) and my daughter (Girl Scout) were well-prepared and knowledgeable. My boys built our new propane lamp, we improvised with an electric lantern in place of our campfire (restrictions due to the fires), and we zoomed for Shabbat School and Services.
What better way to hear the prayers than surrounded by the night sky and twinkling stars above? I can’t think of any other way.
Turns out the unsurmountable idea of taking my children camping on my own was not so after all. I’m hoping that as the year moves forward, we learn to surmount all the challenges in distance learning.
We will get there together, one way or another, and while there will be faltering and restrictions, I know we will survive and in the end flourish for the better.
May you all rise above and surpass your expectations. Stay safe out there.
