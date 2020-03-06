Washington School's history is local black history

Though evidence of the city of El Centro’s segregated past may not be all that evident to the vast majority of the city’s residents, some point to Washington Elementary as a stark reminder.
The east side campus was established shortly after the El Centro Elementary School District formally adopted segregation during the 1913-14 school year.
But, rather than a being a source of trauma or embarrassment, the school mainly evokes pride for some local African American community members who know of its history and its ties to both the Valley’s early black settlers and the state’s initial cohort of black educators.
El Centro resident and community activist Marlene Thomas counts herself among that appreciative group. Her regard for both the Valley’s black history and the school have compelled her to examine both topics extensively.
“We have played a vital role here in Imperial Valley which is untold and almost virtually forgotten,” Thomas said.
The campus is known formally as Booker T. Washington Elementary School, named in honor of the African American educator, author, political advisor and orator.
Its students had selected the name in 1916, a year after Washington had died, Thomas said. An earlier iteration of the campus had been known simply as Eastside School and had burned down in mid-1920.
It also appears that the district did not formally change the campus’ inscription until 1936, and revise its directories to reflect the change until 1941, according to district documents Thomas said she was able to review.
Between 1920 and 1966, four African American men served successively as its principal, Thomas said. The second to do so was William A. Payne, who in 1908 helped found the African American community of Allensworth, awbout 30 miles north of Bakersfield, and recognized as a State Historic Park in 1976.
Payne, who held high school and junior college teaching credentials, was also instrumental in the founding in 1929 of Frederick Douglass High School, named in honor of the famed abolitionist and statesman.
In 1923, when Payne attempted to enroll his daughter in high school, the Central Union High School District opted instead to authorize the creation of a separate high school and name Payne as its principal.
Almost immediately, both Washington and Douglass, which was created as an attachment to the primary school, proved to be welcoming beacons for would-be black educators from across the state and nation.
At the time, California required teachers to have one year of classroom experience in order to be hired on a permanent basis. El Centro proved to be one of the few districts where African Americans could gain that teaching experience, according to a webpage devoted to Douglass High School found at the National Park Services’ website.
“El Centro’s segregated district ironically aided a few teachers who penetrated the color barrier after teaching for one year or more at either (Washington) or Douglass school,” the NPS webpage devoted to the state’s history of African Americans stated.
Douglass High would eventually close in 1954, not long after the Supreme Court ruled desegregation unconstitutional in its landmark Brown v. Board of Education decision.
The building was sold for $1,000 by the district in 1958 to the local Mason’s Eureka Lodge #28, the NPS reported. It was subsequently moved to a different location on the city’s east side.
“The city needs to recognize it as a historic building,” Thomas said.
As a resident of Calexico at the time, Thomas did not attend Washington School. But much of her childhood and adolescence was spent in El Centro’s east side, where a thriving African American community had taken root following their migration to the Valley in the first half of the 1900s.
At the time, cotton had become a popular crop in the Valley, prompting growers associations and labor contractors to advertise for workers in the South, and in particular Texas.
The black community had bonded together in response to the discrimination they encountered at the time, as well as in the years to come, Thomas said.
“A lot of things that happened in the Valley really happened because of the activism of the NAACP and the black community,” she said.
El Centro resident Dilda McFadden said his parents didn’t talk much about segregation at the time he had attended Washington School during the 1950s. As a young student, he greatly enjoyed the experience, and remembers its student body was made up mostly of black and Latino students.
“The teachers were all black in those days,” McFadden said.
It wasn’t until he got to high school that he realized the significance of having an all-black teaching staff. He said he also has fond memories of when the city’s east side was predominantly African American.
“It was just good times,” he said.
The demographics of the city in general, and especially on its east side, would shift through the years, with Hispanics ultimately becoming the population’s majority.
The descendants of many of the African American families that had initially settled in the city eventually left, in search of better economic opportunities elsewhere, a reversal of the trend that had originally brought them to the region, Thomas said.
“What’s interesting is the (African American) migration here was based on opportunity,” she said.
