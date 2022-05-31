Skin cancer is one of the most common cancers in the United States, the American Academy of Dermatology says, with 9,500 people diagnosed with skin cancer every day.
Women are diagnosed with skin cancer more than men, especially in cases diagnosed before age 50. The good news is that most types of skin cancer, if detected early, are easily treatable and survivable.
Risk factors
Some risk factors for skin cancer include excess exposure to ultraviolet radiation from sunlight or indoor tanning, sunburns during childhood or adolescence — particularly blistering sunburns, having skin that burns easily, and having blonde or red hair.
If you’re a woman that loves a bronze glow, turn toward lotions and away from indoor tanning. Tanning beds and lamps account for up to 40,000 cases of skin cancer a year, AADA says, and the younger a person is when they start tanning and the more they use it, the higher the risk.
Symptoms
Skin cancer occurs when skin cells grow and multiply in an uncontrolled way. So many signs of skin cancer are unusual growths. Skin cancer is most common in sun-exposed areas of skin, such as your face, ears, neck, arms, chest, upper back, hands and legs. However, it can also develop in other areas, such as between your toes, under your fingernails, on the palms of your hand and soles of your feet, and in your genital area.
The most common symptom of skin cancer is a new or unusual change in a skin growth. A small, smooth, pearly bump can indicate basal cell carcinoma, one of the most common cancers in sun-exposed areas. Also look for a flat, pink- red- or brown-colored lesion on the trunk or arms or legs; areas that look like scars; and sores that look crusty, have a depression in the middle or bleed often.
A firm red or pink nodule that forms on sun-exposed areas or on the mucus membranes can be squamous cell carcinoma. Also look for a rough, scaly lesion that may itch, bleed or become crusty.
Melanoma can form anywhere. Symptoms include a brown patch or bump; a mole that changes in color or size, or that bleeds; a large mole or a mole with more than one color.
Diagnosis
Your dermatologist can diagnose skin cancer by examining your skin and any spots of concern. They may perform a biopsy by removing some tissue and sending it to the lab for testing. The good news is that skin cancer, caught early, is treatable. Sometimes, removing the lump is enough, but you may also receive surgery, cryotherapy, radiation, chemotherapy or other therapies to remove the cancer.
Prevention
Wear sunscreen and protect yourself from exposure to UV rays with hats, long-sleeved shirts, sunglasses and staying indoors when you can. Some medications may also make your skin more sensitive to sunlight; ask your pharmacist or healthcare professional for more information.
