Yvonne Yael Angulo Espinoza comes from a family of musicians of different genres and interests, therefore it is no mistake that she was drawn alternately to both music and law.
Yvonne, who goes by Yvonne Angulo for short, is the director of Mariachi Aurora de Calexico, one of three mariachis active and local to the Imperial Valley. She founded the group in 2018 when she was still a teenager at the age of 19.
Yvonne was born in Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico, later moving to Calexico and attending school within the Calexico Unified School District. During her time at Calexico High School, Yvonne was president of the Mock Trail team, captain of the Debate Team and in the Glee Club.
At that young age Yvonne was attracted and fascinated with the area of legal research.
In her senior year, Yvonne was the single young woman selected from Calexico and the Imperial Valley to attend a national conference hosted by the Hispanic National Bar Foundation that funded her trip to Washington, D.C. She was also selected to attend a conference called “Envision,” hosted by Stanford University, and was one of the two students selected nationwide to attend. Yvonne was active in the Calexico High School Mighty Bulldog Marching Band where she played trombone, and the school's Jazz Band.
Through her musical involvement, Yvonne participated in Calexico High School band competitions and pep rallies, later graduating in Calexico's Class of 2016. Over the years, Yvonne gathered knowledge in law through attending colleges in Mexicali as well as Imperial Valley College.
Over the years Yvonne has expanded her musical repertoire and learned how to play the trumpet, trombone, saxophone, piano, guitar, vihuela, violin, baritone, tololoche (double bass) and bajo sexto. Yvonne’s musical prodigy includes arranging and composing music, setting lyrics to music not only for herself but for others in her mariachi, even sometimes their clients.
At the young age of 17, Yvonne saw an ad seeking a mariachi singer and she thought, 'How hard can it be?' She joined a now defunct mariachi group, Mariachi Frontera, and enjoyed singing with the group and performing in the Imperial Valley. Yvonne decided to form another mariachi group and incorporate her unique musical touch to it. The new mariachi became Mariachi Aurora de Calexico, whose current membership includes four violins (Wesley, Astrid, Brittney and Tirzah), two trumpets (Yvonne and Roman), the rhythm section or "armonía" including a vihuela, guitarra de golpe and a (Elias, Joel and Uriel), as well as the group's dedicated lead singer, Edgar Moreno. Mariachi Aurora de Calexico has the largest membership of mariachis local to the Imperial Valley.
Through Mariachi Aurora, Yvonne has developed and honed her musicianship and impressive singing skills through a mix of cover songs from professional mariachis, mariachi arrangements, and the arrangements Yvonne has created herself for her mariachi. Yvonne arranged and co-composed a song titled "Cuando Tú Me Dijiste Que Si," for one mariachi client in Yuma in 2021 as a special gift for he and his wife's anniversary. Yvonne was 21-years-old when she arranged that musical piece, but she started arranging pieces for mariachi in 2018 before she hit her 20s.
But it is really that tie to not only her family's musical heritage but her Mexican culture that resonates with Yvonne.
"Being in a mariachi we get to interpret so many songs from different parts of Mexico and literally celebrate wherever you're from," she said. "I celebrate my family from Oaxaca in singing my version of (the song) 'La Llorona,' especially singing it in (the native language of) Zapoteco. It honors the native languages that have been here for centuries."
Yvonne's family comes from a variety of places in Mexico, and while her father's side is also part German, she primarily identifies with her maternal grandfather's side, who hail from the Mexican state of Oaxaca.
Yvonne said while she was in her formative years, while her father worked in San Diego and mother worked as a singer locally, her grandfather, Malaquias Espinosa Salva, also had a large hand in raising her.
"The person that would take care of me was my grandfather, and he was blind," she said, "so we spent all of my childhood together up until he passed away when I was 15."
"My grandfather was very special to me," Yvonne said. "That's how I learned those traditional songs from Oaxaca. His mom was fluent in Zapoteco. We would spend a lot of our time together and he would sing those traditional songs - 'La Lorona,' 'La Sandunga,' – to me and with me.
"I think everyone should look into their roots and learn about their culture," Yvonne said. "For me where my family is part native, I think its worth learning about it. That's what I like about southern Mexico, they're so proud of their culture and try to preserve it so much. It brings another definition to who you are or what you're doing."
Every time Yvonne sings the version of "La Lorona" – a song used regularly in the Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) traditional celebrations – Yvonne honors her grandfather with her voice.
"To me, singing those specific verses in Zapoteco and in Spanish reminds me of my grandfather," she said, "so I think its very important to learn about (your culture), appreciate it and respect it, not deny it."
Though Yvonne composed and arranged her family's traditional version of "La Lorona" in 2018, her mariachi group did not perform it until Ocotber 2021 at the Jimmie Cannon Theater for the Performing Arts at Southwest, in a Dia de los Muertos-themed concert where the mariachi guest performed as part of the concert for SAVAPA and the Southwest High School mariachi in a concert titled "SAVAMPIRES."
"We're probably one of the only (mariachi) groups in the Valley that dresses up for Dia de los Muertos to honor the dead," she added.
Mariachi Aurora has performed in many cultural events in Imperial Valley, including the Heber Fall Fiesta for Dia de Los Muertos, Imperial Market Days, La Calle Ocho, as well as the annual September fundraiser held in Calipatria to raise funds for needy children through the Calipatria Latin American Club, in honor of Mexican Independence Day. Aurora was also an opening act at a concert for the professional and world renowned Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández in March 2023 at Southwest.
Regarding Mexican Independence Day, Mariachi Aurora has been consistently participating in some of these local events for the past three years. This September 16, they will perform at the Mariachi Festival at San Diego State University (SDSU) Imperial Valley, as well as the "Grito de Independencia" event for the City of El Centro at Bucklin Park on September 23. Both events are in conjunction with the Mexican Consulate in Calexico.
While Yvonne currently resides in Escondido, California most of the week, she commutes back home to the Imperial Valley every weekend to rehearse at her family home in south El Centro and perform for local mariachi enthusiasts. She is a devout animal supporter as at her mother’s home hosts chickens, ducks and dogs that are family members and are lavished with love. Her mariachi also donated their time to perform for the Humane Society of Imperial County's "Woof-O-Ween" event in October 2022.
Yvonne currently works with bed ridden ill or terminal patients in San Diego with a private in-home health care company.
When asked what impact music has in her work during her day job, "Music helps the memory revive," she said.
"Music can help mental conditions as a form of therapy for diseases such as Parkinson’s disease, in motivating people to exercise. I use its as part of my caregiving work. I play music for them (my patients), and their eyes just light up. It can be a sonata, Etta James, ballads. It all depends on their preferences.”
One of Yvonne’s terminal patients loved to hear her play so much that he requested that Yvonne play for him in his last moments of life, and she did. She also played at his funeral service and burial at the request of the patient’s family.
Yvonne loves both her day to day job in in-home health care and seeing her Mariachi Aurora de Calexico grow and flourish.
“I want them to be original; the best voices in the Valley,” Yvonne said quietly of her group.
Aurora means "dawn" in English, Spanish and Latin, as in 'the beginning of a new day.' In Roman mythology, Aurora renews herself every morning and flies across the sky, announcing the arrival of the Sun.
The knowledge and experience Yvonne holds can only brook a new day for Mariachi Aurora de Calexico as they continue to grow and flourish. Her leading, arranging traditional music and more contemporary Mexican music in new ways as well as performing it, is a unique in which she celebrates her cultural heritage.
