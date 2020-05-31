Acosta, Jessica

School: Central Union High School
Message to graduate: May you continue to be a radiant light of God’s love! We love you and are incredibly proud of you, Jessica! Love, Mom & Dad
Accomplishments: Cum Laude Hal Church Award Varsity Volleyball(2yrs) Varsity Softball(4yrs) Reserve 4-H Market swine 2019 Mid-Winter fair 4-H Hampshire Market swine 2020 Mid-Winter fair Senior Leader Mt. Signal 4-H Ranked #35 Cal-Hi top 100 softball players 2020 Ranked #65 Extra Innings Softball in Nation 2020 class Althletic Scholarship to play softball for University of Mississippi (Ole Miss)
Extracurriculars: Athletics Mercado 18U softball team Mt. Signal 4-H
Favorite quote: Psalms 37:4-5
Future plans: Attend the University of Mississippi and play softball on an athletics scholarship
Parents' names: Chris & Cathy Acosta
