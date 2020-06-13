School: Holtville High School
Message to graduate: We are so proud of your accomplishments and the beautiful young lady you have grown up to be! You could have given up a long time ago, but the fighter in you won and didn't give in to the harassment and bullying you endured for so long at the hands of others who thought the only way to make themselves look better was by dragging the beautiful, smart, and intelligent people down to their level. I am so very glad you decided to stick around, Devon! I love you so, so much - no matter what happens in your life! I will always be here to support you and back you up. Love always and forever, Mom 💜💙💚
Extracurriculars: ASB (Co-Commissioner of Spirit) AVID Sports Medicine Volleyball Swimming
Favorite quote: I love you Grampa Joe and I miss you so much 💔
Favorite memory: Seeing my Grampa at my games and award ceremonies...
Future plans: IVC -Early Childhood Education ??? - TBD
Parents' names: Dina Patzloff, Alfredo Alvarez
