School: Southwest higthscool
Message to graduate: Orgullosa de Lizbeth te amamos con todo nuestro corazón ❤️ Dios te bendiga siempre 🙏 que siempre se cumplan tus sueño y metas porque siempre nos tendrás para ayudarte siempre BEBE❤️TE AMAMOS 😘😘
Accomplishments: Sh kept her grades up all four years of high school, and now is graduating with honors.
Extracurriculars: She was in the southwest marching band and jazz band. She also participated in softball and track.
Favorite memory: A favorite memory would be watching her perform in the football games.
Future plans: She will study to become a nurse.
Parents' names: Elizabeth and Tomas Avalos
