School: Central Union High School

Message to graduate: Congratulations beautiful! We’re proud of you! On to your next adventure!! Love, Sugar and Dad

Accomplishments: Honor Roll

Extracurriculars: Chorus and Upward Bound

Favorite quote: Where’s my Dr. Pepper? Can you bring me lunch?

Future plans: IVC then transfer To study graphic arts

Parents' names: Enrique and Lisa Barboza

