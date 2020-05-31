School: Central Union High School
Message to graduate: Congratulations beautiful! We’re proud of you! On to your next adventure!! Love, Sugar and Dad
Accomplishments: Honor Roll
Extracurriculars: Chorus and Upward Bound
Favorite quote: Where’s my Dr. Pepper? Can you bring me lunch?
Future plans: IVC then transfer To study graphic arts
Parents' names: Enrique and Lisa Barboza
