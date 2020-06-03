Bernal, Celeste

School: San Francisco State University, BA Business Administration
Message to graduate: Congratulations Celeste! You succeeded against all odds, and we are so proud of you!! Best wishes and God bless you. -Dad, Mom and Rocky
Accomplishments: Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority, Fundraising Coordinator.
Favorite memory: Great times with AGD sorority sisters and going to the beach with good friends!
Future plans: Pursuing a Master's in Business Administration.
Parents' names: David and Angelica Bernal
