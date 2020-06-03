Bernal, Celeste

School: San Francisco State University, BA Business Administration

Message to graduate: Congratulations Celeste! You succeeded against all odds, and we are so proud of you!! Best wishes and God bless you. -Dad, Mom and Rocky

Accomplishments: Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority, Fundraising Coordinator.

Favorite memory: Great times with AGD sorority sisters and going to the beach with good friends!

Future plans: Pursuing a Master's in Business Administration.

Parents' names: David and Angelica Bernal

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.