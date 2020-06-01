Bernal, Raquel "Rocky"

School: Southwest High School
Message to graduate: Congratulations Rockstar! You did it, and we are so proud of you. Best wishes and God bless you. -Dad, Mom, Celeste
Accomplishments: SHS Honor Roll. Photography Purple Award - Mid-winter Fair and Fiesta.
Extracurriculars: 4-year Letter Varsity Girls Golf - All-league team, CIF, IVL Champions. FFA Leadership - Social Media Coordinator. Photography Club. Varsity Softball Manager.
Favorite quote: On point!
Favorite memory: Fun with the girls golf team and FFA. Trips to Las Vegas with the softball team. Prom.
Future plans: Studying photography and graphic design in college.
Parents' names: David and Angelica Bernal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.