School: Calexico high school
Message to graduate: Congratulations, you are closing a chapter in your life and opening a new one. We are beyond proud of you and the person you have become, we love you and you did it!
Extracurriculars: varsity cheer
Favorite quote: Don’t let the fear of falling keep you from flying
Favorite memory: her last madness, going on the stage and feeling the crowds energy and excitement.
Future plans: Attending IVC to study to be a nurse
Parents' names: Priscilla Bravo & Carlos Vasquez
