Busy Bustamante, Kayla

School: Calexico High School
Message to graduate: Congratulations on this big accomplishment! Super proud of you and what you will accomplish in the future! Love you lots.
Extracurriculars: ASB, Varsity Softball, Class of 2020 Spirit Officer, ASB Secretary
Favorite quote: If you focus on what you left behind, you will never see what lies ahead
Favorite memory: On her 17th birthday she got to see her great grandmother, she sang happy birthday to her for the last time
Future plans: Attend IVC for two years and then transfer to a university to major in counseling
Parents' names: Monike Bustamante
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.