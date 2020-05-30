Busy Bustamante, Kayla

School: Calexico High School

Message to graduate: Congratulations on this big accomplishment! Super proud of you and what you will accomplish in the future! Love you lots.

Extracurriculars: ASB, Varsity Softball, Class of 2020 Spirit Officer, ASB Secretary

Favorite quote: If you focus on what you left behind, you will never see what lies ahead

Favorite memory: On her 17th birthday she got to see her great grandmother, she sang happy birthday to her for the last time

Future plans: Attend IVC for two years and then transfer to a university to major in counseling

Parents' names: Monike Bustamante

