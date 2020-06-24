School: Calipatria High School
Message to graduate: Congrats on all your accomplishments mama! #proud Cabrera’s
Favorite quote: “Smile now, Cry later”
Future plans: Going to IVC to complete general classes then transfer to SDSU to major in criminal justice and become a juvenile probation officer
Parents' names: Rosa Martinez and Emilio Cabrera
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.