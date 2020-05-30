Calero, Alejandro

School: Southwest High school
Message to graduate: Alex, congratulations we are so proud of you! I know you are ready to conquer the world. We love you! Mom and Paulina
Accomplishments: Accepted to University of Arizona, Received Southwest Booster Club scholarship
Extracurriculars: FFA/ 4H member Junior fair board member-VP Varsity Golf 4 Years-Captain Raised Guide a dog for the Blind 1st place Goat Showmanship- Mid Winter Fair
Favorite quote: I came, I saw, I conquered
Favorite memory: Winning 1st place 2020 Goat showmanship and earning my 1st buckle my senior year.
Future plans: Attend University of Arizona and Major in Ag. Business. I would like to bring my education to the Imperial Valley and work the in the agriculture setting here in the Imperial Valley.
Parents' names: Teresa Najera Calero and Richard Calero (✝️)
