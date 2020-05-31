Campos, Elisa

School: Calexico High School
Message to graduate: Congratss sissy i love you so muchh ‘! & i cant wait to see what the futre has planned for youu💗💗
Accomplishments: A scholaeship to the soccer collage shes been wanting to go to in Hayward
Extracurriculars: She was in soccer for 4 years & out of the 4 years for 2 years she was varsity captin 🙏🏻
Future plans: She is leaving to hayward and trying her very best to get into soccer , keep her school going to get her degree !!
Parents' names: Norma Garcia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.