Carlon Jr, Christopher

School: Central Union High School
Message to graduate: We are so proud of you!
Extracurriculars: Football and Baseball
Favorite memory: Traveling to Texas for a football game.
Future plans: Attend IVC and transfer
Parents' names: Christopher and Nancie Carlon
