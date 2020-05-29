Carrillo, Jessica

School: Southwest High School
Message to graduate: Jessica, we are so proud of you and know you have a bright future ahead of you. Always remember God is with you in all that you do. We love you! —Dad, Mom, Bianca, Andy, Bambi, Bailey, Charlotte, and all your other animals!
Extracurriculars: Ag. Pathway
Favorite quote: “Leave it all in the rear view”
Parents' names: Jesse and Estela Carrillo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.