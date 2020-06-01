Castañeda, Krystal
School: Central Union High School

Message to graduate: Congratulations for all your hard work. You make us proud every single day Love , Mom, Dad, & Brothers

Accomplishments: Cheer Scholarship at Arizona Christian University

Extracurriculars: The Great Spartan Band Varsity Cheer @ Central

Future plans: Moving to Glendale Arizona to be on the Cheer Team , and study for Communications major

Parents' names: Nancy Goodson and Donnie Goodson

