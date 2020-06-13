School: Southwest High School
Message to graduate: Congratulations Jacqueline! Your accomplishments and determination will take you far in this next step in your life, although it has been a rough path, we know you can do it. You are an ambitious beautiful young lady who can do as she proposes herself. We are always going to be here to love and support you! - your family.
Accomplishments: 3.8 g.p.a or higher through out the 4 years of high school C.P.R certified for the past 2 years Certified Dental Assistant Certification for being bilingual in Spanish and English Obtained 45 hours of community service Was able to maintain grades even though she was at 3 different high schools
Favorite quote: “ Yesterday is history, Tomorrow is a mystery, But today is a gift, That’s why it’s called a present”
Favorite memory: Every moment where we relax and enjoy each other’s company with no stress of drama or arguing
Future plans: To become an orthodontist!
Parents' names: Claudia Barajas, Sergio Barajas, Juan Carlos Castillo
