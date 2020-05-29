Cazares, Summer

School: Southwest High School
Message to graduate: Congratulations!!!! We are so proud of you !!!!
Extracurriculars: Summer has done Latin dance for 4 years in high school
Favorite quote: “Que asco”
Favorite memory: My favorite memory is spending it with my Latin dance family! And with my two best friends, but mostly making my last year memorable
Future plans: Summer is going to IVC for 2 years to study special needs for toddlers and then she is heading to Palm Springs for Cosmetology
Parents' names: Lucy Cazares
