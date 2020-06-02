School: Calipatria High School
Message to graduate: Congratulations Hugo!! We are Proud of You and your Accomplishments!!!
Accomplishments: Varsity Football 4 years Varsity Basketball 4 years IV Press Athlete of the week IV Press Gridiron Greats
Extracurriculars: Cali-Krew Basketball 5 Years
Favorite quote: Go Big or Go Home
Favorite memory: Winning League Championship for Calipatria High School Get to g MVP for Basketball
Future plans: Attend Northwest Lineman College
Parents' names: Hector and Maria Cervantes
