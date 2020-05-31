School: Southwest High School
Message to graduate: Hailey, there are no words to express how much you mean to us in the community. You are truly an inspiration to all ages and a ray of sunshine in our lives. God Bless and remember we love you!
Accomplishments: Last year when other students had their walkout, Hailey started the #Whatsyour17 challenge which encourages her peers to focus on 17 people or anyone who looks like they could use a friend. She broke the process down into three parts:1. Find 17 people to be nice to. 2. Share the experience on social media, using photos, videos, written descriptions, and the #WhatsYour17 hashtag. 3. Challenge others to complete steps 1 and 2. Hailey sacrificed her own quinceanera and purchased over 700 pairs of socks to donate towards her high school's annual Socktober charity drive, in which socks are collected and donated towards local organizations that help those in need. This worthy gesture exemplifies the values possessed by Hailey. The 1,547 pairs collected were distributed to a number of places, including Brawley Union High Schools Village program, which provides for students in need of clothing, the Cal-SAFE program, Spread the Love Charity in El Centro and northern California agencies serving those affected by the recent wildfires. The efforts of one child, one particular person, can truly make a difference in addressing so many problems. Hailey has volunteered at the Codys' closet clothing distribution events, cooks for and feeds the homeless with her Catholic youth group, donates clothing and food to the orphanages in Mexicali, visits the elderly in the assisted living facility, served as captain for the SHS shield core during her busy season as a Savapa student, Hailey also has over 350 hours of volunteer service in the community for the 2018-2019 school year. She is the most amazing young lady and charts her hours while maintaining a 3.8 GPA (making the deans list every semester), and served as president of the Southwest Chess Club. She shows determination and drive no matter what the cause is. Her innovation has made so many impacts on the community as a whole. She is truly a visionary who has a commitment in her own heart to make the world a better place. Hailey is a two-time recipient of the IV Girls who rock Humanitarian of the Year award and was featured in the June issue of Valley women magazine. She visits people who foster pets and spends time with homeless animals waiting for a home. She has volunteered at the Codys' closet clothing distribution events, cooks for and feeds the homeless with her Catholic youth group, donates clothing and food to the orphanages in Mexicali, visits the elderly in an assisted living facility. She has just completed her 300th hour of volunteer service for the 2017-2018 school year. She volunteers at any event that needs help, helps her mother and autistic sister with everyday life, visits her aging neighbors just to say hi and check on them. As a two-time NHD champion through ICOE, She returned to her middle school (KMS) to help the winners of National history day prepare for state competition and answer questions about fundraising/judging from the parents who were new to the competition. Even during this pandemic, she has spent her free time visiting elderly neighbors to drop off supplies or just chat through a window visit.
Extracurriculars: Savapa Music & President Advanced Choir,
Favorite quote: Baka!
Future plans: Hailey is continuing her education at Imperial Valley college then will transfer to complete her degree in music education.
Parents' names: Heather Purvis
