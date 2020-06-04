Copeland, Julianna

School: Brawley Union High School
Message to graduate: We are proud of all that you achieved.
Accomplishments: Top 30 of her class. Honor Roll ( Fall 2016-Spring 2020)
Extracurriculars: Held class office all four years Varsity Golf ( 9th - 12th) LInk Crew (11th) Wildside Club (11th-12th) Graphic Design Club(12th) CSF Club(11th -12th Rodeo Club(12th)
Future plans: Purse a degree in child and family development.
Parents' names: Brandon and Christina Copeland
