Cortez, Yoselyn

School: Central Union High School
Accomplishments: We are proud of your accomplishments and the woman you have become, we love you!
Extracurriculars: Graduated Cum Laude CA bi-literacy Recipient 2019-2020 ASB Records Tall flags 3 years
Future plans: She wants to be a RN
Parents' names: Marco and Marcia Cortez
