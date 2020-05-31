Cortez, Yoselyn

School: Central Union High School

Accomplishments: We are proud of your accomplishments and the woman you have become, we love you!

Extracurriculars: Graduated Cum Laude CA bi-literacy Recipient 2019-2020 ASB Records Tall flags 3 years

Future plans: She wants to be a RN

Parents' names: Marco and Marcia Cortez

