School: Central Union High School

Message to graduate: Congratulations Jon Jon, We Love you and are very proud of you. Reach for the stars.

Extracurriculars: Spartan Football, and Golf

Future plans: Attending NLC in Northern California

Parents' names: Luis and Rosalinda Cruz

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.