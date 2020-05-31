School: Central Union High School
Message to graduate: Congratulations Jon Jon, We Love you and are very proud of you. Reach for the stars.
Extracurriculars: Spartan Football, and Golf
Future plans: Attending NLC in Northern California
Parents' names: Luis and Rosalinda Cruz
