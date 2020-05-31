School: Northern Arizona University
Message to graduate: Congratulations! You did it! "The Tassel was worth the Hassle". We are so proud of you. We love you Mom, Dad, & Eric.
Accomplishments: Major in Biology/Minor in Psychology. Academic Dean's List
Extracurriculars: Science Club vice president
Favorite quote: Listen to advice and accept disciple and at the end you will be counted among wise! Many are the plans in a person's heart, but is the Lords purpose that prevails! Prov. 19:20.
Favorite memory: No Tassel is Worth Villa's Hassel
Parents' names: Andres and Diana Curiel
