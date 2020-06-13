Davis, Steven

School: Central Unión High School
Message to graduate: Congratulations Steven!!! We are very proud of you!! God bless you! Love you lots, Your family.
Accomplishments: Steven will be attending College of the Desert to study Computer Science.
Extracurriculars: Football, track and Wrestling.
Favorite memory: Steven was one of five freshman who took chemistry for the first time!!
Future plans: Go to College of the Desert and transfer to UC Berkeley to study Computer Science.
Parents' names: Marcie and Jesse
