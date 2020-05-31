De La Cruz, Sebastian

School: Jefferson Elementary School
Message to graduate: Estamos muy orgullosos de cómo has estado avanzando y el esfuerzo que dedicas para seguir adelante. Vamos por otra etapa en Junior High School.
Extracurriculars: Fútbol soccer "Calexico Heat"
Favorite quote: Keep on working and never give up.
Favorite memory: Viajes, compartir con amigos
Future plans: 6th Grade
Parents' names: Monica y Ernesto De La Cruz
