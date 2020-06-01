School: Central Union High school
Message to graduate: Congratulations son now that you start a new chapter in your life remember all things are possible through God continue to accomplish what you have set out to do all your dreams will be filled we love and are so proud
Extracurriculars: Masa
Favorite quote: A child’s first teacher in there lives it’s there Mother
Future plans: Attend IVC receive associate and the attend UCSD and receive his Bachelor in criminal justice
Parents' names: Robert and Stephanie De Leon
