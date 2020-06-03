Delgadillo, Cesar

School: Heber Junior High School
Message to graduate: Papi, we love you and are so proud of the young man you are turning out to be. Wish you the best of luck in High school!!
Accomplishments: Super proud because he finished 8th grade strong and got student of the month during this distant learning.
Extracurriculars: He is an amazing athlete. He has played soccer almost of his life. He recieved a coach award for soccer, virtually during his sports banquet.
Favorite quote: "It's okay!!"
Favorite memory: Hanging out with friends at school.
Future plans: Graduate from Southwest High School!!
Parents' names: Cesar and Joanna Delgadillo
