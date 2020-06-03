Delgadillo, Samantha

School: Kennedy Jr. High
Message to graduate: We love you Sammy and are very proud of all your accomplishments. Good luck in High school, mamas!!
Accomplishments: Progressed Academically and most of all Social Emotionally.
Extracurriculars: Participates in a organization named Best Step Forward, designed for children with special needs. There she participated in Soccer, Dance, and baseball.
Favorite quote: "You're silly"
Favorite memory: Being with her friends and teachers in her classroom with Mr. Gonzalez.
Future plans: Graduated from High school!!
Parents' names: Cesar and Joanna Delgadillo
