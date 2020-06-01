School: Central Union High School
Message to graduate: We are so proud of you. May the Lord bless you, and all your wishes and dreams come true. We love you. It wasn't easy, but you did it! We love you, Emily. Your parents, sister and brother.
Extracurriculars: Sparteen Team
Favorite quote: Until My Next Adventure!
Future plans: Attend Imperial Valley College and work a part-time.
Parents' names: Rene and Evelyn Delgado
