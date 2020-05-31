School: Calexico High School
Message to graduate: Congratulations Maria! My highest hope's that you will continue such success and will be succeed in future life. Let’s Celebrate!
Accomplishments: 4 year honor roll Seal of Billiteracy One of the top students of her class Multiple student of the months Passed several ap exams
Extracurriculars: Track, basketball, swim, band, drumline, National cancer youth organization
Favorite memory: My very first football game was very memorable the excitement and seeing the people cheer whenever we would score and just seeing the students happy. Plus I was in band playing on the bleachers and it was just very fun we ended up winning that night.
Future plans: Heading off to University of California Riverside to major in international studies/ political science on the road to pre-law In hopes of going to law school.
Parents' names: Floricel and Luis Delgado
