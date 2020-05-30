School: Central Union High School
Message to graduate: Congratulations Danny, your family is very proud of you. Wishing Nothing but the best in your future endeavors. We love you and support you. #CUHS #2020
Extracurriculars: Football, Wrestling and Golf
Favorite quote: Love you guys
Favorite memory: Having both his moms at his Senior night...
Future plans: Imperial Valley College
Parents' names: Aracely Mendivel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.