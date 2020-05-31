School: Calexico High School

Message to graduate: We are so proud of our daughter and her accomplishments.

Accomplishments: Honor Roll Seal of Biliteracy

Extracurriculars: Cheer Prom committee Community service Theater

Favorite quote: “You have to dance a little bit before you step out into the world each day, because it changes the way you walk.”

Future plans: Go to IVC to study into the nursing program. She plans to become a labor and delivery nurse.

Parents' names: Yenifer Reyes / Dahir Díaz

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.