School: Calexico High School
Message to graduate: We are so proud of our daughter and her accomplishments.
Accomplishments: Honor Roll Seal of Biliteracy
Extracurriculars: Cheer Prom committee Community service Theater
Favorite quote: “You have to dance a little bit before you step out into the world each day, because it changes the way you walk.”
Future plans: Go to IVC to study into the nursing program. She plans to become a labor and delivery nurse.
Parents' names: Yenifer Reyes / Dahir Díaz
