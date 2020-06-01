School: Holtville High School
Message to graduate: Congratulations on all your hard work and dedication to reach your goals! We are all so proud of you!
Accomplishments: TOP 20 Honor Student, CSF, Gold Medal Winner (GPA 4.0+)
Extracurriculars: AVID, Campus Life, Varsity Cheer (4 years), Varsity Cheer Captain, ASB, Yellow Ribbon Club, Band (flute), Track & Field
Favorite quote: "Prepare for the worst, hope for the best"
Favorite memory: Being able to march down Main Street USA at Disneyland for band and competing for High School Cheer because we were the first group (at HHS) in years to do so.
Future plans: Studying Pre-Psychological & Brain Sciences (B.S.) at UC Santa Barbara for a future career as a Child Life Specialist at Rady Children's Hospital.
Parents' names: Kenneth and Dulie Vest
